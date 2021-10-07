‘Happening,’ ‘Titane,’ ‘Bac Nord’ Shortlisted by France’s Oscar Committee

Audrey Diwan’s Venice winner and timely abortion drama “Happening,” Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning horror film “Titane,” and Cedric Jimenez’s cop thriller “Bac Nord” have been shortlisted by France’s Oscar committee. The French Oscar candidate is expected to be selected next Tuesday.

It’s a milestone year for French cinema and female directors who won the top prizes at the biggest international film festivals, Cannes and Venice. Some other big-name directors were rumoured to be in the pipeline for consideration, notably Xavier Giannoli with “Lost Illusions,” Celine Sciamma with “Petite Maman” and Jacques Audiard with “Paris, 13th District.” It turns out, however, that neither of them entered the race, letting “Happening” and “Titane” take center stage.

“Bac Nord,” which turns out to be co-written by Diwan, was then pushed by Netflix and the movie’s French co-producer/distributor Studiocanal. An unlikely candidate for the international feature film race, the star-studded thriller opened at Cannes, out of competition, and went on be a box office hit in France.

Each U.S. distributor — IFC Films/Film Nation for “Happening,” Neon for “Titane” and Netflix for “Bac Nord” — will be on the ground in Paris on Tuesday to make a case for their respective title before the French committee, along with the films’ producers and sales agents.

This year’s French Oscar committee includes Julie Delpy; Florian Zeller, the Oscar-winning writer and director of “The Father;” producers Iris Knobloch and Alain Goldman, whose credits include the Oscar-winning film “La vie en Rose;” Emilie Georges, the Oscar-winning producer of “Call Me by Your Name” and founder of Memento International; and Grégory Chambet, co-founder of the sales company WTFilms. The committee also has three permanent members: Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Film Festival’s director; Serge Toubiana, UniFrance’s president; and Elisabeth Tanner, talent agent and representative of the Cesar Academy.

Wild Bunch reps both “Happening” and “Titane” and has sold the two films around the world. “Happening” is produced by Rectangle Productions, while “Titane” is produced by Kazak Productions. “Bac Nord” was produced by Chi-Fou-Mi Productions.