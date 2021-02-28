Orogen, The Exchange Create Next Prods., Reveal Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Finance firm Orogen Entertainment is partnering with sales agency The Exchange to create a stand-alone development and movie production company Next Prods., which has a slate of projects in development.

The partnership, which will have a three-year term, will develop at least 15 film projects. It will be headed by Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange.

Among the projects in development are “The Independent,” with a screenplay by Evan Parter (Amazon’s untitled Chris Pine Watergate project), and to be directed by Amy Rice (“By the People: The Election of Barack Obama”). It is being produced with Anonymous Content and Park Pictures.

Also on the slate is “Middle Man,” being written by Peter Steinfeld (“21,” “Analyze That,” “Be Cool”), and produced with Red Hour, Votiv Films and Needle’s Eye Prods.

Another project is “Stooges,” by Quinn Beswick, Josh Margolin, Benjamin Smolen and Nikolai Von Keller. The film, described as a “reimagination” of the 20th Century Fox’s “The Three Stooges,” is being produced with C3 Entertainment.

Also in development is “Lone,” by Gary Whitta (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”). It is being produced with Stewart Hall, Devin Cutler and American Films.

“The market is now about getting in early and assisting talented people to pursue their vision, but at the same time shaping the process at the outset to design the right financing and production modeling for each unique project,” said Blair Ward, president and CEO of Orogen Entertainment.

He added: “The Exchange and Orogen are a good fit; together we will make strategic choices, provide advice and insight on how to advance projects to yield the best financial results and creative benefit to all parties involved.”

“We are very excited to partner with Orogen to expand our production goals and pursue scripts and/or IP with global market appeal,” said Brian O’Shea, The Exchange CEO. “Combining our sales and financing expertise with Blair’s investment capability will make us a preferred stop for premier scriptwriters, IP owners and projects that need our financing and sales expertise.”

Ward has more than 20 years of expertise in financial analysis, valuation, capital raising, structuring and negotiations, and has spent his career advising both private and public clients on strategy, mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt capital markets.

Prior to Orogen, Ward was managing director, investment banking, at the National Bank of Canada. He and his investor group were executive producers on “Wheelman” and “El Chicano,” working with Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo of WarParty Films.