Orange Studio Poaches SND’s Longtime Executive Charlotte Boucon to Head World Sales

Orange Studio, the Paris-based film and TV arm of France’s leading telco operator Orange, has poached Charlotte Boucon, SND’s longtime international sales topper.

Boucon will be head of world sales for Orange Studio starting on Sept. 1 and will report to Kristina Zimmermann, managing director of the French studio.

Under the newly-created role, Boucon will spearhead all of the commercial activities of Orange Studio’s film branch, notably international sales, video, VOD and TV. The department’s staff includes Emilie Serres, the deputy head of sales at Orange Studio. Boucon will also work with David Marquet, a veteran sales executive who ran the department for a number of years.

Boucon joined SND, the commercial division of the French TV network M6, in 2008 after graduating from the EDHEC Business School and headed the group’s international distribution since 2015. While at SND, Boucon sold a number of hit movies around the world, ranging from the French comedy “The Women on the Sixth Floor” with Fabrice Luchini, to Jalil Lespert’s biopic “Yves Saint Laurent,” Eric Lartigau’s “La Famille Belier” which was remade into “Coda,” the Omar Sy starrer “Two is a Family,” and several animated features, including “The Jungle Bunch” and “Asterix & the Vikings.” The well-respected executive is also VP of the guild for film sales agents (ADEF).

Orange Studio’s sales slate includes Francesca Archibugi’s “Il Colibri,” Pietro Marcello’s “Scarlet” and Pan Nalin’s (“Samsara”) India-set tale “Last Film Show” which world premiered at Tribeca this year. The banner’s French distribution roster, meanwhile, includes “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to the Oscar-winning “The Father.”