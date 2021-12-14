Warner Bros. Postpones U.K. Release of Colin Firth’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’ as Omicron Soars

Warner Bros. has postponed the scheduled 2022 U.K. and Ireland theatrical release of “Operation Mincemeat,” starring Colin Firth, from Jan. 7 to April 22, Variety has confirmed.

While there appears to be no specific reason for the delay, it could be due to the alarming spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.K. Health Security Agency estimates there are 4,713 confirmed Omicron cases, with a current 200,000 COVID infections a day. The U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed the estimate in the House of Commons on Monday.

A WWII drama by “Shakespeare in Love” director John Madden, “Operation Mincemeat” is the film adaptation of Ben McIntyre’s novel, adapted by screenwriter Michelle Ashford. It tells the true story of an Allied mission in Northern Italy, when British forces successfully disguised the body of a recently deceased homeless man as a Royal Marine officer and placed falsified documents on the corpse. Famously, “James Bond” creator Ian Fleming, a Lieutenant Commander at the time, was involved in the plan’s conception.

Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs all co-star in the film from “The King’s Speech” producer See-Saw.

Several theatrical productions in London’s West End have been forced to cancel shows in recent days due to outbreaks of COVID-19, including “The Lion King” and “The Life of Pi.” In addition, The Royal Shakespeare Company’s “Comedy of Errors” at the Barbican has also canceled performances through Dec. 22, while Southwark Playhouse has ended the run of musical “The Rhythmics” three weeks earlier than planned.

U.K. members of parliament are in the process of voting to pass a new rule that requires COVID passes to enter several venues, though cinemas are currently exempt from this.