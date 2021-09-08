‘Old Henry’ Sells to Key Territories After Venice Premiere – Global Bulletin

SALES

VMI Worldwide has closed several major territory sales for western “Old Henry” from Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures. Sales buzz reached its fever pitch as the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday evening.

So far, VMI has closed deals in Italy (Blue Swan), the U.K. and Australia (Signature), France (Ace Entertainment), Germany (Koch), Benelux (Three Lines), the Middle East and Turkey (Phoenicia Pictures International) and South Korea (Jaye Entertainment).

“Old Henry” was written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli (“Still the King”) and produced by Shannon Houchins and Michael Hagerty. Starring Tim Blake Nelson (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), Scott Haze (“Children of God”), Gavin Lewis (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Trace Adkins (“The Lincoln Lawyer”) and Stephen Dorff (“Blade”), the film turns on Henry, a farmer who helps an injured man with a bag of cash. Eventually, a gang shows up claiming to be the money’s rightful owners. Unsure who to trust, Henry bunkers down and flashes gunslinger skills that betray his humble persona.

“There has always been, and always will be, a place in the international market for an elevated Western with high profile cast, compelling characters and lots of action,” said Shout!’s Julie Dansker and Jordan Fields.

“While this is a traditional American western, the story and characters transcend the genre and are relatable in any region of the world. We’re excited to see how the international community responds” added Shannon Houchins, CEO at Hideout.

*****

Cineflix Rights has agreed to a development deal with Synchronicity Films and Dragonet Films for the upcoming drama series adaptation of Shankari Chandran’s debut novel “Song of the Sun God.” Cineflix will step in as both a creative and financing partner, and receive first option on exclusive worldwide distribution. Oscar-nominated “Girl With A Pearl Earring” writer Olivia Hetreed is adapting the series’ screenplay, with Claire Mundell at Synchronicity Films and Karen Radzyner at Dragonet Films executive producing. Chandran’s 2017 novel is a family saga set against Sri Lanka’s two-decade-long civil war. Spanning three generations, beginning in 1948 when Sri Lanka gained independence, the series adaptation will turn on Leela, a young woman living in London who embarks on a globe-spanning journey to uncover the truth about her family’s history.

DISTRIBUTION

Global distribution company Fred Media has acquired rights to two ITV Studios Australia (ITVSA) series: “Inside Central Station: Australia’s Busiest Railway” and “Australia Behind Bars.” The series will headline Fred’s fall release slate, which includes titles from parent company WTFN (“Sydney Harbour Force”), Stripe Studios (“The Circus”), Tastemade (“Lightened Up,” “Gamer Snacks,” “School Night Dinners,” “With Laura Muiler”), MWC Productions (“America By Design,” “New York By Design,” “California By Design,” “Heroes By Design,” “Hotels By Design: Australia & New Zealand”), CheekyMac Productions (“Beyond the Fire”) and Haciyatmaz Films (“Abandoned Places,” “Stories from Hidden Worlds”). In “Inside Central Station,” viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations of Sydney Train’s 2,000 train, 175 station operations, while “Australia Behind Bars” takes an in depth look at what happens inside the walls of Australia’s toughest prisons.

APPOINTMENT

ViacomCBS Networks U.K. has appointed Cicelia Deane as its editorial and commissioning executive for BET U.K. Reporting to Craig Orr, VP commissioning at ViacomCBS Networks International and Collins Harris, senior director of production and development at BET International, Deane will be responsible for developing, sourcing and heading original content for the network in the U.K. She will also work closely with BET’s international team to collaborate with on-and off-screen talent on locally produced content, grow the BET U.K. brand and establish partnerships outside the company, as well as implementing ViacomCBS’ diversity, equity and inclusion policies.