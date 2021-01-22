Nordisk Film Signs Development, Distribution Deal With Finnish Banner MRP (EXCLUSIVE)

Nordisk Film has signed a development and distribution deal with MRP Matila Röhr Productions, a leading Finnish production company launched 30 years ago by Marko Röhr and Ilkka Matila, two veteran industry players in Finland.

Under the deal, Nordisk Film will have exclusive distribution rights for the Nordic territories to MRP’s upcoming features, kicking off with “Hamsters,” a drama-comedy produced directed by Markku Pölönen, Klaus Härö’s “Never Alone,” and the animated title “Malcolm Rocks.”

The pact also gives Nordisk Film the rights to MRP’s library of 43 titles for the Scandinavian territories.

“Hamsters,” which is currently in pre-production, is based on Veikko Huovinen’s book. “Never Alone,” meanwhile, is based on the true story of a man who fought to help Jewish refugee seekers in 1942. ‘It is the story of an unusual friendship and political power based on the memoirs of the journalist Maarit Tyrkkö,’ said Matila, who is producing the film.

In a complete different genre, “Malcolm Rocks” is a spin-off to the hit movie franchise “Rölli.” The animated project follows a small green caterpillar on a journey to become a rock star.

Matila is also currently developing Urho, a film about the former Finnish President Urho Kaleva Kekkonen, one of the most prominent figures in Finnish politics in the post-war era, who held the presidency continuously over 25 years.

The script is being written by Hanna-Maija Matila with Heikki Kujanpää attached to direct.

Nordisk Film and MRP have been working together since 2002. Nordisk Film has indeed released over 20 films produced or co-produced by MRP, notably “Mother of Mine” and “Eternal Road,” as well as the family franchise “Rölli.”

“This deal is a natural continuation of a long, dear and very fruitful co-op between Nordisk Film and Matila Röhr Productions,” said Katarina Nyman, the head of Nordisk Film Distribution in Finland.

“MRP has always been a hallmark for high quality audience content, and we are thrilled that through this new deal we will be able to help to realize and bring to the market ambitious theatrical films of premium quality and with large audience potential,” added Nyman.

Kenneth Wiberg, the senior VP of Nordisk Film, said the company has scored partnerships with some of the best established production companies in the Nordic region within recent years. “With this deal, we take another strategic step adding even more great content to our already succesful film slate,” said the executive.

Röhr, the CEO of MRP, said it was “a historical deal, since now almost 50 films by MRP will be available in the whole of Scandinavia via Nordisk.”

“The package includes our biggest successes, our nature films and our ambitious new production slate,” said Röhr.