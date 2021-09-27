‘No Time to Die’ World Premiere to Stream Live on Facebook (EXCLUSIVE)

The London world premiere of “No Time to Die” will stream exclusively on Facebook, Variety can reveal.

The social media platform has secured access to the live red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset.

The red carpet will broadcast from 5:30 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. local time, and the show will be hosted by presenter Clara Amfo. The production will incorporate Facebook’s social video tools, such as live comments, captioning and Q&As.

“No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris are expected to hit the red carpet in London, alongside Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles. Also set to attend are healthcare workers and members of the armed forces.

An immersive experience will allow Oculus users to access the red carpet live stream through the updated “Oculus Venues” app. Facebook has also launched an interactive AR filter on Instagram, which it owns, which will give fans a chance to put themselves in the James Bond opening sequence.

Anna Higgs, head of entertainment partnerships for Northern Europe at Facebook, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated film releases of the past two years and a landmark 25th film in the beloved global franchise. With COVID restrictions still in place, it’s been a priority for us to work with the Bond team to ensure fans across our platforms are able to enjoy the build-up with friends and communities — wherever they are in the world.”

The Bond launch is one of the most hotly anticipated premieres for the U.K. industry. The movie was originally slated to debut in April 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its release to November 2020, and then again to April 2021. In January, the film was delayed again to October. Mercifully, its final release date has stuck.

The film premieres in the U.K. on Friday (Sept. 30) and on Oct. 8 in the U.S.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Monday, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the long-time custodians of the iconic spy, have said the prospect of replacing Daniel Craig isn’t something they’re entertaining until 2022.

The half-siblings and heads of Bond outfit Eon Productions were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s 007. “Oh God no,” replied Broccoli. “We’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”