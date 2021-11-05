‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Venom,’ ‘Dune’ Drive U.K. October Box Office to $214 Million, Annual Gross at $557 Million

The stellar box office performance of “No Time to Die,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Dune” have boosted the U.K. and Ireland box office to £158.7 million ($214.1 million) in October, 2021, 30% more than October last year.

Figures released on Friday by Comscore also revealed that October is the highest grossing month of 2021 so far, with the 2021 year-to-date gross currently sitting at £413.3 million ($557.7 million).

The October leader is James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which has grossed £87.8 million since it opened Sept. 30, which also makes it the highest grosser of the year, far ahead of Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which has £21.2 million. Daniel Craig’s swan song is currently sixth on the all-time U.K. and Ireland chart, only 1% behind “Avengers: Endgame” (£88.8 million) and 15% behind the highest grossing Bond film, “Skyfall” (£103.2 million). Only one other film has crossed the £100 million mark, and that’s the No.1 film of all time — “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with £123.2 million.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” opened in second position in October, grossing £15.2 million to date. The Andy Serkis directed sequel is tracking 23% behind the original film (£20.2 million). Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is in third position for October, just a fraction below the “Venom” sequel. Villeneuve’s highest grossing film to date in the territory is “Blade Runner 2049,” which managed a total of £19.1 million, currently tracking 20% ahead of “Dune.”

Two animated sequels from Universal round out the top five for October with “The Addams Family 2” fourth, grossing £9 million, and “The Boss Baby 2” fifth with £5.2 million. “The Croods 2: A New Age” is currently the highest grossing animated film of the year, with £9.9 million.

November has begun with Chloé Zhao’s MCU title “Eternals” from Disney and Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana Film “Spencer” from Eros STX. Coming up are Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” from Warner Bros., British drama “Mothering Sunday” from Lionsgate, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” from Sony and Will Smith’s “King Richard,” also from Warner.

November will end with Disney animation “Encanto” and Ridley Scott’s “House Of Gucci” from Universal.