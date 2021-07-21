Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’ Gets European Premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival – Global Bulletin

PREMIERE

This year’s 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival will host the European premiere of Nicolas Cage’s latest flick “Pig,” the debut directorial feature from award-winning editor Michael Sarnoski (“The Testimony”). Edinburgh Festival and Cage have a long and amicable relationship. In 2014 the festival hosted the well-received “Joe,” in which he starred alongside Tye Sheridan, and two years ago the fest co-programmed a special sidebar called Cage-a-rama 3D with Matchbox Cineclub, screening a double-header of “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” and “Drive Angry,” both in 3D. “Pig” will screen on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the Festival Theatre.

“The Oscar winner delivers his best performance in years as a chef-turned-recluse who briefly reenters society,” praised Variety’s Michael Nordine in his review of the film earlier this month. Cage plays a truffle hunter searching the Pacific Northwest for his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

“Pig” is a Neon, AI Film presentation of a Pulse Films, Blockbox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures and Saturn Films production, in association with Endeavor Content.

ITV and Sky have agreed on a new long-term partnership which the companies say will add value to each business while enhancing the viewing experience across all ITV’s content and services. Building on a pre-existing carriage deal, the agreement includes all existing and future Sky products and will see a dedicated ITV Hub app launch on Sky Q next year. Under the agreement, ITV will also launch addressable advertising on Sky’s linear and VoD platforms, meaning viewers will get ads directed towards their own interests while advertisers can track how campaigns are performing across Sky, ITV and Channel 4 programming.

SVOD platform History Hit, launched by Dan Snow and acquired by All3Media company Little Dot Studios, is upping its original programming investment to more than 60 hours per year. The content will include at least six original series, the first being Suzannah Lipscomb’s “Six Wives of Henry VIII” and “Ancient Britain with Ray Mears.” The platform will also continue its output of one-off documentaries and series, growing its catalog which already includes “Luke Pepera’s Africa: Written out of History,” “Alice Loxton’s Women of the Second World War” and Tristan Hughes’ “Boudica: Death to Rome.”

France Télévisions Group has commissioned Pernel Media to produce an hour-long wildlife documentary “Meet the Vulture Families.” Shot in 5k, the special will ask audiences to reconsider popularly held notions about the birds which paint them as dirty, violent scavengers, and instead propose an endangered species whose existence is essential for ecosystems across Europe. Award-winning photographer Emmanuel Rondeau directs, and spent 12 months in Provence, France collecting footage of four vulture species: the griffon, black, Egyptian and the bearded vultures.