Netflix Sets Romain Gavras’ Next Movie Co-Written by ‘Les Miserables’ Filmmaker Ladj Ly

Netflix is teaming with Romain Gavras, the French filmmaker of “The World is Yours” and “Our Day Will Come,” for his next film which will start production this week in France.

The untitled film will mark Gavras’s follow up to his 2018 film “The World is Yours,” a crime comedy with Isabelle Adjani and Vincent Cassel, which world premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. His 2010 feature debut, “Our Day Will Come,” played at Toronto and SXSW. Aside from his filmmaking career, Garvas is also a renown director of music videos for Jay Z, Kanye West, Jamie XX, M.I.A and Justice, among others, and has directed short films for luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior.

The film, the plot of which is under wraps, is co-written by Gavras and Ladj Ly, the director of the Oscar-nominated “Les Misérables” and Elias Belkeddar (“My days of glory”). Gavras and Ly are both part of the Kourtrajmé collective of artists.

The cast of Garvas’s Netflix original film includes Dali Benssalah (“No Time To Die,” “Mes Frères et Moi”), Anthony Bajon (“Teddy”), Cesar-winning Alexis Manenti (“Les Misérables”), Ouassini Embarek (“The Eddy”), and Sami Slimane.

Iconoclast (“At Eternity’s Gate”) is producing the film which is due to release on Netflix globally in 2022.

Netflix’s slate of originals also include the sequel to 2021 French comedy “On The Other Side Of The Tracks” which will reunite “Lupin” director and star, Louis Leterrier and Omar Sy. The movie is produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Cinema.