Netflix Teams with Fabula for Streamers Second Chilean Original – Global Bulletin

FILM

Netflix is teaming with the Larraín brothers’ indie production outfit Fabula to produce its second Chilean original, a feature-length adaptation of Antonio Skármeta’s “Burning Patience,” sometimes referred to as “The Postman,” adapted by one of Chile’s highest-profile screenwriters in Guillermo Calderón (“The Club,” “Ema,” “Neruda”) and helmed by “Sex With Love” director Boris Quercia. According to Fabula, a wide casting call will be announced soon, with shooting set for next year.

The book tells the fictional story of Mario, a young fisherman who dreams of becoming a poet. To that end, the young man gets a job as the postman to Pablo Neruda when the legendary writer, poet and diplomat moves there after being exiled from Chile. The Netflix adaptation has big shoes to fil. In 1996, Michael Radford’s adaptation of the story was nominated for five Academy Awards including best picture, best actor (Massimo Troisi), best director and best adapted screenplay, with composer Luis Bacalov taking the Oscar for best music.

APPOINTMENT

Adriane “Nani” Freitas has been promoted to CEO of Banijay’s Endemol Shine Brazil, responsible for the entirety of the company’s business operations in the country. Freitas has, since May, been working as the company’s general director in an interim role. At Endemol Shine she has also served as operations director, VP of production and operations and production manager of TV, digital and branded content. She will report to Laurens Drillich, president of Endemol Shine Latino, who works from the company’s Miami offices.

“Occupying such an important and relevant chair within one of the world’s leading production companies fills me with enormous pride. And today, as women fight for salary equity and leadership positions, this is a recognition that is accompanied by a feeling of true gratitude. It was years of hard work and I feel very honored,” said Freitas of her appointment.