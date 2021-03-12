Netflix Hit ‘Bird Box’ to Get Spanish Movie Spin Off

A Spanish movie spin-off of Netflix 2018 sci-fi horror hit “Bird Box,” which starred Sandra Bullock and was directed by Susanne Bier, is in the works.

The as yet to be titled movie will start production toward the end of this year in Spain.

Alex and David Pastor, whose credits include “The Occupant,” “The Head,” “Carriers” and “Los Últimos Dias,” will write and direct the project.

The producers are Dylan Clark (“Bird Box,” “The Batman”), Chris Morgan (“Bird Box,” “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”), and Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls for Nostromo Pictures.

The executive producers are Bier, Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions, and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

Alex and David Pastor are represented by managers Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, agency Verve, and attorney Ryan LeVine/Karl Austen.