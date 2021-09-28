David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive’ 20th Anniversary Restoration to Get Studiocanal, Criterion Release – Global Bulletin

RESTORATION

The 20th anniversary 4K restoration of David Lynch‘s iconic surrealist mystery-drama is to get a home entertainment and limited theatrical release from Studiocanal and the Criterion Collection.

20 years after the film’s world premiere at Cannes in 2001, the restoration, supervised by Lynch himself, premiered at the Cannes Classics selection earlier this year. In 2001, Lynch won best director at Cannes, an award he shared with Joel Coen for “The Man Who Wasn’t There.”

The film will be released on home entertainment, formats including a 4K UHD limited collector’s edition with a new artwork by Krzysztof Domaradzki rolling out across Studiocanal’s territories in November, with additional theatrical releases planned in France and Germany.

“Mulholland Drive” stars Naomi Watts (“The Impossible”) in her breakthrough double-role as well as Laura Harring (“Love in the Time of Cholera”), Justin Theroux (“The Girl On The Train”) and Melissa George (“Hunted”).

“90 Day Fiancé” Discovery

CARRIAGE

Streamer Discovery Plus is now available on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in the U.K., following launches in the U.S. and Italy earlier this year. Shows available are across genres including reality, true crime, paranormal, documentaries and live sport. Titles available at launch include “Gold Rush, “Ghost Adventures,” “90 Day Fiancé,” “Children of the Cult,” “Jimmy Savile: The People Who Knew,” and “Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.”

Discovery Plus can be accessed by all U.K. Prime members via Prime Video for £4.99 ($6.82) per month for the entertainment package and £6.99 ($9.56) per month for entertainment and sport.

Some 60 channels are available as part of Prime Video Channels.

Sally Wood BBC

APPOINTMENT

Experienced producer Sally Wood will return to the BBC in the newly created position of commissioning editor, Pop Music TV, reporting into Lorna Clarke, BBC controller of pop. Wood’s remit is to focus on pop music commissions across TV, iPlayer and Digital, while collaborating with radio and BBC Sounds to deliver across the portfolio.

Between 2003 – 2010, Wood worked at the BBC as a producer and series producer, producing music specials including “Electric Proms,” featuring Robbie Williams, Neil Diamond, Elton John, Razorlight, the Glastonbury Festival, 1Xtra Live (2008 – 2010), “Beyoncé at the BBC” and “Madonna Live.” After leaving the BBC in 2010, Wood was series producer on “This is Justin Bieber” for ITV, iTunes Festival for ITV2 and Isle of Wight Festival for Sky Arts. From 2015 – 2022, Wood is executive producer on the Brit Awards and has led several other productions.

Wood will start in her new role in early 2022.