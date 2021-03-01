MK2 Films Boards Jonas Carpignano’s New Feature ‘A Chiara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has boarded Italian-American filmmaker Jonas Carpignano’s anticipated movie “A Chiara” which recently wrapped shooting in Calabria, in Southern Italy.

Carpignano’s third feature, “A Chiara” is now in post and will be ready this summer. Carpignano made his feature debut in 2015 with “Mediterranea,” which premiered in Cannes Critics’ Week. His sophomore outing, “A Ciambra,” played at Directors’ Fortnight in 2017, was submitted as Italy’s Oscar candidate, and received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best director.

“A Chiara” tells the story of 15-year-old Chiara whose close-knit family falls apart after her father abandons them in Calabria. Chiara starts to investigate to understand why her father disappeared and as she gets closer to the truth, she is forced to decide what kind of future she wants for herself.

“A Chiara” was lensed by Tim Curtin, the cinematographer of “A Ciambra,” with an original score composed by Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) and Dan Romer (“Superman and Lois,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”).

“It is truly an immense pleasure to be introducing Jonas’ new feature to international distributors,” said Fionnuala Jamison, head of international sales at MK2 Films.

“We have long admired his films and are confident that ‘A Chiara’ will bring the intensity of his realistic storytelling to a whole new level by following the steps of such an explosive titular character whose young age injects an unmatched energy and intensity to the drama,” said Jamison.

The film is produced by Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias, Paolo Carpignano at Stayblack Productions, together with Julie Billy and Carole Scotta at Haut et Court. Rai Cinema and Arte France Cinéma are co-producing, in association with MK2, MIBACT, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde (CNC), Institut Français and IBC Movie. Co-producers also include Sweden’s Film Väst and Denmark’s Snowglobe, with the participation of Eurimages.

Haut et Court Distribution will release it in France. MK2 Films handles world sales. The company’s EFM slate also includes Joachim Trier’s “The World Person in the World.”