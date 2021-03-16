Whodunnit Horror Comedy Movie ‘Werewolves Within’ Grabs Buyers

Whodunnit comedy horror film “Werewolves Within,” which was recently acquired by IFC for North American distribution, has been picked up by leading distributors in multiple territories. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales on the title, which is based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft. The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson (“Veep,” “Detroiters”) and Milana Vayntrub (“This Is Us”).

With some territories still in negotiation, the film has been sold to Signature Entertainment in the U.K.; Kismet in Australia/New Zealand; Telepool in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; BIM in Italy; Diamond Films in Spain, Latin America, and Portugal; Central Partnership for CIS; Just Entertainment in Benelux; Mislabel for Scandinavia; Jaguar Films in the Middle East; Shaw Renters in Singapore; Blitz in Ex-Yugoslavia; and Odeon S.A. in Greece and Cyprus.

Mister Smith Entertainment’s CEO David Garrett stated: “The fantastic response from international distributors is a sign of renewed confidence in the marketplace, and the eager anticipation of theaters re-opening soon. ‘Werewolves Within’ is the kind of funny, engaging entertainment that audiences are yearning for after months away from cinemas.”

“Werewolves Within” is directed by Josh Ruben (“Scare Me”), and written by screenwriter and bestselling author Mishna Wolff (“I’m Down”).

In the film, a proposed gas pipeline has created divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Other actors in the cast include George Basil (“Crashing”), Sarah Burns (“Barry”), Michael Chernus (“Tommy”), Catherine Curtain (“Orange Is the New Black”), Wayne Duvall (“The Hunt”), Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Rebecca Henderson (“Russian Doll”), Cheyenne Jackson (“30 Rock”), Michaela Watkins (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”), and Glenn Fleshler (“True Detective”).

“Werewolves Within” was produced by Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Richardson.