Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson Set for ‘The Great Escaper,’ Pathe to Sell at Berlin EFM

Actors Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, who’ve won a brace of Oscars each, will headline the cast of “The Great Escapers,” which Pathé will present at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Inspired by true events, the film will tell the story of Bernard Jordan’s (Caine) escape from his care home in 2014 to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France. Jordan’s adventure, spanning 48 hours, also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Irene (Jackson), and the story celebrates their love without sentimentality.

The film will be directed by BAFTA nominee Oliver Parker (“An Ideal Husband”) from a script by BAFTA nominee William Ivory (“Made in Dagenham”). Principal photography is scheduled for June this year.

“No one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving, seemed to speak to our times and our need for heroes on a human scale, whether people like Bernard Jordan or our doctors and nurses,” Parker said. “And now to have Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – agree to honor this story with their brilliance, it’s the cherry on the cake.”

The film will be produced by BAFTA nominees Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae (“Nowhere Boy”), and is an Ecosse Films production for Pathe, BBC Film and Ingenious Media. Executive producers are Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé, Rose Garnett for BBC Film, and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious.

Pathé will distribute the film in the U.K., France and Switzerland, and will handle sales throughout the rest of the world.

Caine is represented by ICM and Management 42 and Jackson is represented by Lionel Larner.