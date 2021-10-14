MGM Television, Germany’s Tresor Sign First-Look Deal For Global Formats (EXCLUSIVE)

Tresor, a leading German production banner owned by Keshet International, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with MGM Television’s global division to access their non-scripted formats in Germany.

Under the one-year deal, which kicks off this month, Tresor will get an exclusive window on all new non-scripted formats in MGM’s Global Formats catalogue.

The two company have collaborated before on MGM’s “Generation Gap.” Tresor produced the four-part German adaptation, titled “Das Ist Mein Zeit – Die Generationenshow” (“This is My Time – The Generation Show”) for WDR, the free-to-air TV network operating in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“Following the success of ‘Generation Gap,’ we are thrilled to have secured this first-look deal with MGM which gives us an exclusive window on their new non-scripted formats,” said Tresor’s Axel Kuhn.

Kuhn said the deal will ensure that Tresor will keep having “access to an on-going supply of fresh and high-quality ideas, including paper formats.”

Scot Cru, MGM’s executive VP of global formats and unscripted content, said “MGM has enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Tresor.”

Tresor has also renewed its current first-look deal with South Korea’s media group CJ ENM for non-scripted formats for a further 12-month term.

Tresor TV and CJ ENM have worked together to adapt two formats for the German market — the award-winning “300: War of United Voices,” which Tresor produced for Sat1 in March 2020 and was known locally as “United Voices – Das größte Fanduell der Welt;” and CJ ENM’s hit music mystery show “I Can See Your Voice,” of which Tresor has produced two successful seasons for RTL so far.

Kuhn said “I Can See Your Voice” has been a big success for Tresor and RTL, underscoring the appeal of Korean formats in Germany.

Tresor’s slate of hit format adaptations also includes “Masters of Dance” and “Curvy Supermodel,” as well as high-end comedies and dramas such as “Unter Freunden Stirbt Man Nicht” (“You Don’t Die Among Friends”), which are produced by its scripted arm, Keshet Tresor Fiction.