All Rights Adds Mexican Animation ‘Agavia’ to Cannes Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Hong Kong- and Paris-based sales agent All Rights Entertainment has picked up representation of upcoming animated film “Agavia and the Forgotten Kingdom,” depicting Mexican mythology, tradition and heritage.

The film is being produced by Guadalajara-based Metacube Entertainment, which previously produced “Salma’s Big Wish” (aka “Dia de Muertos”). It is now in pre-production with delivery anticipated for 2023.

The picture reunites “Salma’s Big Wish” team of writer Pancho Rodriguez, producer Estefani Gaona and director Carlos Gutierrez. Also attached to the project is Simon Vladimir Varela, production designer on “Animal Crackers,” “The Croods” and “Finding Nemo,” and art directors Ricardo Nino and Mario Ruiz (“Salma´s Big Wish,” “Ana and Buno,” “Cranston Academy”).

Based on an idea by Gaona and Gutierrez, the story will follow Valen, a young, brave Maguey with a hidden talent who is recruited by the Queen of Agavia to embark on a journey through fantastic kingdoms to obtain the ingredients for a potion to fight a dark force and restore peace to the kingdom of Agavia.

Popular on Variety

Metacube’s “Salma’s Big Wish” was released in more than 40 countries, won the best animated film prize in the Canacine Awards, and was a top 10 title within Mexico in 2019. It appeared in official competition at animation festivals including Annecy, the Shanghai Animation Festival, Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival and the Bravo Hispanic Film Festival in Denmark.

All Rights, which is handling sales outside Mexico, will launch the title this week at the Cannes Market. The company previously picked up sales rights to French-made suspense thriller “The Pilot,” about a drone pilot in Mali whose wife and daughter are kidnapped by terrorists, and “The Thing Behind the Door,” a creature feature about a young widow struggling to make ends meet as World War I rages on, and who resorts to black magic.