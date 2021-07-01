Paramount Plus Takes Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Infinite’ For Key International Markets

Paramount Pictures’ Mark Wahlberg-fronted sci-fi thriller “Infinite” will land on streaming service Paramount Plus in key international markets.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will debut on the service in Canada, Latin America, the Nordics and Australia on Aug. 11. Currently, “Infinite” is the most-watched movie to date on the U.S. platform, said ViacomCBS.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite” delves into the concept of reincarnation through characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future. Alongside Wahlberg, the movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

Originally set to premiere theatrically in August, Paramount announced earlier in May that “Infinite” would skip the big screen and debut directly on its nascent streaming service. The move was made in a bid to boost subscribers and build a serious rival to Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max.

The pic launched in the U.S. on June 10.

“With the international debut of Paramount Pictures’ ‘Infinite’ on Paramount Plus in Australia, Canada, the Nordics, and Latin America, we are building momentum for premium content to launch globally everywhere we have the Paramount+ streaming service. And we are just getting started,” said Kelly Day, president of streaming and chief operating officer for ViacomCBS Networks International.

Based on the 2009 book “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz, “Infinite” works from a screen story by Todd Stein and screenplay by Ian Shorr. It is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.

Paramount Plus is currently available in Canada, all of Latin America, the Nordics, and the U.S., and is set to launch in Australia on Aug. 11. By the end of 2021, ViacomCBS will launch Paramount Plus in 25 markets, ramping up to 45 by the end of 2022.