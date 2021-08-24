Marion Cotillard to Receive Honorary Donostia Award at San Sebastian Festival

Marion Cotillard, the Oscar-winning French actor whose latest film “Annette” won a prize at Cannes, will receive a Donostia Award at the 69th edition of the San Sebastian Festival during the opening ceremony on Sept. 17.

Cotillard, who won an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA award for her performance as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose,” has been working with some of the most revered filmmakers in the U.S. and in Europe. These include Jacques Audiard (“Rust and Bone”), Michael Mann (“Public Enemies”), Christopher Nolan (“Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises”), Woody Allen (“Midnight in Paris”), Steven Soderbergh (“Contagion”), James Gray (“The Immigrant”), the Dardenne brothers (“Two Days, One Night”), Arnaud Desplechin (“Ismael’s Ghosts”), Guillaume Canet (“Blood Ties”), and most recently Leos Carax, who directed Cotillard in “Annette” alongside Adam Driver.

Cotillard stars as a famous opera singer in the critically acclaimed musical drama “Annette” which world premiered on opening night at Cannes and won best director for Carax. The actor was also at Cannes with “Bigger Than Us,” an environment-themed documentary directed by Flore Vasseur. The film played in the new section called Cinema for the Climate. Cotillard, who is a strong supporter of environmental protection, produced “Bigger Than Us,” along with Vasseur and Denis Carot from Elzévir Films.

As part of a San Sebastian tribute for Cotillard, “Bigger Than Us” will play at the festival as a Donostia Award Special Screening on Sept. 18 at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the international premiere of Zhang Yimou’s Chinese epic “One Second.”

San Sebastian has also just added Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” to its Perlak section. Both films will compete for the Audience Award.