Amazon Prime Video Streams Maradona Doc ‘The Death of God,’ as Rocket Releasing Buys Russian Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Maradona documentary “The Death of God” (“La Muerte de Dios”) is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America, making it the perfect companion piece to the BTF Media series “Maradona: Blessed Dream,” which bowed Oct. 29 across 240 countries on the streaming giant.

“The Death of God” turns on the Argentine soccer icon Diego A. Maradona through the anniversary of his death. The film is directed by Ivan Kasanzew and produced by Miami-based Two Flamingos in the U.S. and sold internationally by FilmSharks.

“We’re delighted to be working again with one of the best streaming companies in the world,” said FilmSharks CEO, Guido Rud.

The Buenos Aires-based sales and production company snapped up worldwide sales rights to the doc in March and recently closed with leading Russian distributor Rocket Releasing, which has taken all rights for Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Baltic States.

Talks are underway with buyers in France, Germany, Japan, Spain and the U.S. FilmSharks previously sold all Italian rights to Koch Media.

Also written and narrated by Kasanzew, an Emmy-nominated former Univision sports anchor, “The Death of God” centers on how the excesses of superstardom drove the legendary player into ever more destructive behavior.

As its official logline goes: “Sex sells, drugs sell, but what sells even more: celebrities who have it all but yet manage to destroy everything and become a tragic story.”

Kasanzew, a native Argentinian who resides in the U.S., followed Maradona’s career like many soccer fanatics in his country and the world.

He began compiling 30 years’ worth of interviews, photos and video footage of Maradona, and interviewed a number of people associated with the soccer icon for four years.

He produced the documentary under his banner Two Flamingos Production, of which his wife, Belinda Andretti-Kasanzew, is President and CEO.

In a previous interview with Variety, Kasanzew said: “For me it was very painful to watch my native country and colleagues idolize a man who clearly had no self-control and caused a lot of people embarrassment,” adding: “For the past years, I have been obsessed with his life and the message I would send to the world can only be described as bittersweet.”