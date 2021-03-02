Magnolia Nabs U.S. Rights to Swedish Horror ‘The Other Side’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia has acquired U.S. rights to the Swedish horror film “The Other Side,” the debut feature from Oskar Mellander and Tord Danielsson. The movie is represented by REinvent Intl. Sales.

“The Other Side” follows a family of three — Shirin, her partner Fredrik and his 5-year old son — who move into a small-town duplex and begin to hear mysterious noises from a supposedly uninhabited part of the house. Shirin comes to realize that they are haunted by an evil that only she can stop. The cast includes Dilan Gwyn (“Love Me”) and Linus Wahlgren (“Blue Eyes”).

REinvent has also scored sales on the film for Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Poland (Best Film) and Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia (Vertigo Media).

Mellander and Danielsson are well-established TV drama directors, with credits including “The Last Reality Show,” “Vikingshill” and “Nurses.”

“The Other Side” was released in Sweden in October 2020 and ranked as one of the top three movies at the local box office.

The film is financed by the Swedish Film Institute and SVT and co-produced by Gotland’s Film Fund and NonStop Entertainment. “The Other Side” is produced by Gila Bergqvist Ulfung for Breidablick Films, with support from the Swedish Film Institute and SVT and co-produced by Gotland’s Film Fund and NonStop Entertainment.

Previously announced sales include Italy (Bim), France (FIP), C.I.S (Exponenta), Germany, Switzerland and Austria (Splendid), Taiwan (Deepjoy), Vietnam (Mockingbird) and Philippines (Silverline Multimedia). The movie was presented at last year’s Nordic Film Market in the Works In Progress section in Goteborg.

Reinvent Intl. Sales’s slate of movies also include Bille August’s “The Pact,” Erik Poppe’s “The Emigrants” and Aku Louhimies’s “Omerta 6/12.”