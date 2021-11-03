Magnet Releasing Nabs South African Action-Thriller ‘Indemnity’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Africa and Japan) to “Indemnity,” an action-thriller written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute that had its world premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival. Magnet is targeting an early 2022 release.

“Indemnity” follows Theo Abrams, an ex-Cape Town fireman whose world is rocked when he wakes up next to his wife’s dead body with no recollection of what transpired and all evidence pointing to him as the killer.

“’Indemnity’ is visceral, high-octane cinema done with an amazing level of accomplishment and imagination,” said Magnolia Pictures president Eamonn Bowles. “Travis Taute and his South African crew have delivered a real winner.”

“’Indemnity’ is at its very core a simple and poetic journey of one man’s attempt at redemption in the wake of a devastating trauma,” said Taute. “It was conceived as a vehicle to shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health and deliver sobering insight as to the destructive nature of toxic masculinity. It was important for me to demonstrate, through Theo’s journey in the film, the ability of the human spirit to endure and survive unimaginable tragedy.”

“Indemnity” stars Jarrid Geduld, Nicole Gortuin and Andre Jacobs. The film is produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer for Gambit Films, the South African production outfit behind the Netflix series “Blood and Water” and the Fantasia prize winner “Number 37.”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia exec VP Dori Begley and senior VP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia head of international sales Lorna Lee Torres and international sales director Marie Zeniter are launching international sales on the film at AFM online market.