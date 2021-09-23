‘Madeleine Collins’ With ‘Benedetta’ Star Virginie Efira Sells to Key Territories For Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

“Madeleine Collins,” a psychological thriller with “Benedetta” star Virginie Efira, has been sold by Charades in major territories. The movie world premiered at Venice Days and played at San Sebastian.

Charades has sold “Madeleine Collins” to Movie Inspired (Italy), Rialto (Australia / New Zealand), Best Film (Poland) and Weird Wave (Greece).

Helmed by Antoine Barraud, “Madeleine Collins” stars Efira as Judith, a successful translator who leads a double life between Switzerland and France with two different men with whom she has children. As her balancing act starts to collapse, Judith decides to run away from it all, leading her situation to spiral out of control. Quim Gutiérrez, Bruno Salomone and Nadav Lapid, the Israeli helmer of Cannes-prize winner “Ahed’s Knee,” star opposite Efira.

Charades previously sold the movie to Spain (Alfa Pictures), former Yugoslavia (Megacom), South Korea (Moby Dick), Portugal (Lusomundo), Indonesia (Falcon), Taiwan (Benchmark) and CIS (Exponenta). “Madeleine Collins” was produced by Les Films du Bélier, and co-produced by Frakas Prods. and Close Up Films. It will be released also be France, Switzerland and Benelux.

The film marks Barraud’s third film following his debut “Sinkholes,” which world premiered at Locarno, and “Portrait of the Artist” with Bertrand Bonello that opened at Berlin.

Efira, who was part of Venice’s jury, was also at San Sebastian Film Festival with Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” in which she plays a nun tormented by her desires and visions in 17th-century Italy. The movie competed at Cannes.

Charades’ current slate also includes “Sanctuary,” which just wrapped shooting in New York with Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott.