Netflix Reteams With ‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy, Director Louis Leterrier on French Action Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is reteaming with “Lupin” director Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me”) and star Omar Sy (“The Intouchables”) on a sequel to the 2012 action comedy “On the Other Side of the Tracks.”

The film, which is still untitled, began shooting in Paris on March 15 and will also be lensed in the French Alps. It will be available on Netflix worldwide in 2022.

Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at the Paris-based banner Mandarin et Compagnie are producing. The Altmayer brothers, who had produced “On the Other Side of the Tracks,” boast prestigious credits including movies by Francois Ozon, Anne Fontaine, Michel Hazanavicius and Roschdy Zem.

Penned by Stéphane Kazandjian, the sequel will star Sy and Laurent Lafitte (“Little White Lies”) who will reprise their respective roles as Ousmane Diakité and François Monge, two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. They may have worked together many years ago, but life has forced them apart.

The unlikely pair is reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them all the way up to the French Alps. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high-stakes criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. Izïa Higelin, who had previously starred opposite Sy in “Samba,” will also feature in the film.

Netflix scored big with “Lupin,” the Gaumont-produced show created by George Kay (“Killing Eve”), co-directed by Leterrier and starring Sy as the iconic French gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Upon launching on Jan. 8, the French mystery thriller quickly ranked number one in many territories and was the first French program to crack Netflix’s top ten in the U.S. The second half of season one will be available on the streamer this summer.