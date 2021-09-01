Pathé Shares First-Look Image of Sally Hawkins Starrer ‘The Lost King’ – Global Bulletin

FIRST-LOOK

Pathé has dropped a first-look image from “The Lost King,” the upcoming feature film about the astonishing 2012 discovery of King Richard III’s remains. In the film, Oscar nominated and Golden Globe winning actress Sally Hawkins will play Philippa Langley, the woman who uncovered the remains which had been lost for 500 years.

An amateur historian, Langley spent years researching and searching for the ruins, in spite of skepticism from friends, family and academics. She is now president of the Scottish branch of the Richard III Society, and co-authored, with Michael K. Jones, “The King’s Grave: The Discovery of Richard III’s Lost Burial Place and the Clues It Holds.”

Hawkins is joined on-screen by Steve Coogan (“Alan Partridge”), who plays Philippa’s husband John, and Harry Lloyd (“Brave New World”) as King Richard III. Stephen Frears is directing the screenplay co-written by Coogan and Jeff Pope in a reuniting of the team behind Oscar-nominated and Bafta-winning dramatic comedy “Philomena.”

Coogan also produces, with Christine Langan (“The Queen”) and Dan Winch (“A Very English Scandal”). “The Lost King” is a Baby Cow production for Pathé, BBC Film, Ingenious Media and Screen Scotland. Executive producers include Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé; Rose Garnett for BBC Film; Andrea Scarso for Ingenious; Jeff Pope and Philippa Langley. Wendy Griffin co-produces. Pathé is distributing in the U.K., France and Switzerland, and handling sales for the rest of the world.

Starzplay is teaming up with French TV network TF1 and Paris-based outfit Cheyenne Federation on “A French Case,” an upcoming anthology series focusing France’s most high-profile and unsolved murder cases of modern times.

The first episode will focus on the tragic murder of four-year-old Grégory Villemin, who was abducted from his home in Lépanges-sur-Vologne in 1984. This deal marks Starzplay’s continued dedication to local language content in key markets. Under the pact, Starzplay will air the series in a second window beginning 14 days after the last episode airs on TF1 in France and Belgium and Luxembourg, along with French and German-speaking Switzerland. The series will air one day later in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Distributed by Federation Entertainment, the series is created by Jérémie Guez (“Brothers by Blood”) and Alexandre Smia (“The Bureau”), written by Jérémie Guez and Alexandre Smia, with the collaboration of Trân-Minh Nam and directed by Christophe Lamotte (“The First Forgotten”).

National Geographic has launched a new program titled Your Lens with Indian film director and TV personality Karan Johar. The innitiative was created to offer a platform to National Geographic fans where they can share their best photos and possibly be featured across the label’s platforms including its TV channel, social media profiles and a new purpose built website: www.nationalgeographicyourlens.in. Submissions will be assessed by National Geographic explorers as well as several of India’s most prominent photographers including Prasenjeet Yadav, Deepti Asthana and Poulomi Basu. Selected images will start being showcased as early as October of this year.