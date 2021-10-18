Netflix Picks Up Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Lost Daughter’ for U.K., Germany From Entertainment One

Netflix has picked up Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” for additional territories, snapping up U.K., Benelux and German rights to the Venice-premiering feature.

The streaming service struck the deal with Entertainment One, which had previously secured the rights for these markets from Endeavor Content. The platform already held the majority of worldwide rights, and will launch the movie on Dec. 31.

The film, which picked up the Best Screenplay award for Gyllenhaal out of Venice, was adapted from the 2006 novel by author Elena Ferrante. It stars Olivia Colman as a woman on holiday in Greece coming to terms with her rocky early relationship with her young daughters, evoking a theme of “unnatural motherhood” that will resonate with fans of Ferrante’s other works, namely “My Brilliant Friend” and the Neapolitan quartet of novels.

Colman plays the older version of the woman, while flashbacks portray Jessie Buckley as her younger self. Also starring are Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris.

International distributors include Empire (South Africa), Spentzos (Greece), Sena (Iceland), Bim (Italy), Vertigo (Spain), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Svensk (Scandinavia) Falcon (Indonesia), Green Narae (South Korea) and Salim Ramia (Middle East). Netflix has all remaining territories.

In his Variety review, critic Peter Debruge wrote: “Gyllenhaal assumes an unfussy, practically invisible non-style that conveys the essential … while privileging the performances.”

In addition to Venice, “The Lost Daughter” has also played at the Telluride Film Festival, New York Film Festival, Festival Lumière in Lyon and BFI London Film Festival.

Producers include Gyllenhaal, along with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren for Pie Films; Charles Dorfman for Samuel Marshall Films; and Endeavor Content.