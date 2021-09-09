Javier Rebollo’s Lolita Films, Argentina’s Auteur Cinema Re-Team for Francisco Marise’s ‘Camionero’

Spain’s Lolita Films, co-founded by auteur Javier Rebollo (“La mujer sin piano”), is re-teaming with Argentina’s Amateur Cinema on road movie project “Camionero,” directed by “Para la guerra” helmer Francisco Marise.

Selected for San Sebastian Festival’s 9th Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, “Camionero” is co-penned by Rebollo, who earned a best director award at San Sebastian 2009 with “La mujer sin piano.”

The companies are linking up once more after co-producing Marise’s feature debut, war film “Para la guerra,” also co-written by Rebollo, which world-premiered in 2018 at San Sebastian’s New Directors.

“’Camionero’ is a road movie without a road; a movie that happens when truckers turn off their engines and don’t drive. In paradores, tyre stores, grills, motels and shoulders,” Marise told Variety.

“A film of (mis)encounters between the bodies of truck drivers and other bodies in places of passage and driving break, which explores their joys and loneliness, their long-distance relationships,” he added.

“It is a film made of many portraits and ‘brief’ characters that appear in a single scene: braiding the story, the Argentine routes and the cinema. ‘Camionero’ is an Argentine (real) sci-fi film, written and shot alongside the roads,” he said.

Rebollo added: “The film is still ‘only’ in ‘making’ and, as in all of mine –although this one is directed by Francisco- – this means that it is written in situ and through a long process of immersion, and it is made and shot writing, … and we are at it now.”

Since “Para la guerra” was “a beautiful adventure” for both filmmakers, in Marise’s words, teaming up again for “Camionero” came naturally. “We have a lot of fun working together, writing and living as a family in Madrid,” he said.

For Rebollo, it looks very logical to join “Camionero,” since he traveled 25,000 kilometers around Argentina when he prepared and shot 2012 road movie “El muerto y ser feliz” (“The Dead Man and Being Happy”).

Rebollo’s third film, “El muerto y ser feliz,” which among other plaudits earned a San Sebastian’s Fiprecsci prize and best actor for José Sacristán, followed a dying Spanish hitman during a journey from Buenos Aires to Northern Argentina.

“He knows my country as well as I do. And it can be said that perhaps one film is the mirror of the other. The two play with ‘perverted genres’: the chivalric novel, the Western and ‘Argentine sci-fi,’ because in Argentina, and especially on the road, if something is looked at carefully it begins to become fantastic,” Marise argued.

For “Camionero,” “the idea is to rent a caravan and lose myself in remote paradores, on the side of the road, inhabit them, live and write there. At first alone, later together with Javier.”

He continued: “And, when everything is ready, rent a bigger motor home and with a small artistic, emotional and technical team, travel with the same intention.

Argentina’s Auteur Cinema is run by Marise. Madrid-based Lolita Films was founded in 1996 by Rebollo, Damián París and Lola Mayo, aimed at producing films meshing wider audience appeal and carefully crafted mise-en-scène. Lolita’s credits encompasses Rebollo’s multi-award winning feature film career, which kicked-off with 2006 romantic drama “Lo que sé de Lola.”

The San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept. 17-25.