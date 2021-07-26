Oscar Winner Stefan Ruzowitzky’s Locarno-Bound ‘Hinterland’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of the film’s world premiere at Locarno Film Festival, Variety has been given exclusive access to the debut trailer for “Hinterland,” the crime thriller from Austrian filmmaker Stefan Ruzowitzky, who won the Foreign Language Film Oscar with “The Counterfeiters.”

The film is a center-piece of the festival with a prestigious first weekend primetime premiere on Friday, Aug. 6 in the event’s iconic open-air venue, Piazza Grande. Beta Cinema, the film’s sales agent, is looking to close further deals out of Locarno to follow up on Cannes Pre-Screenings deals soon to be announced.

“Hinterland,” starring Murathan Muslu (“Pelican Blood”) and Liv Lisa Fries (“Babylon Berlin”), is set in Vienna in 1920, following the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Peter Perg (Muslu) returns home from the Great War, after years of captivity, but the Vienna he comes home to is nothing like the place he once knew.

The new Austrian Republic thrives on social and artistic freedom, but anti-democratic movements and unemployment loom large. A stranger in his hometown, his life takes a turn for the worse when one of his former comrades is murdered. Suddenly the mysterious killings of veterans are mounting. Personally connected to the victims, Perg decides to bring the killer to justice.

He finds an ally in the cool-headed forensic doctor Theresa Körner (Fries), with whom he has a deeper, shared history. Their investigation leads them into the darkest corners of the city, as they confront a brutal and systematic killer and intrigues from within the police force. But when the killer’s net closes around Perg himself, he faces the moral dilemma of his life.

Muslu’s credits include “Cracks in Concrete,” “8 Days” and “Skylines.” As well as “Babylon Berlin,” Fries stars in Christian Schwochow’s “Munich” and “Counterpart.” Other cast include Max von der Groeben (“Fack ju Göhte,” “Lindenberg!” and “Do Your Thing”), Marc Limpach (“Babylon Berlin” and “Bad Banks”) and German star Matthias Schweighöfer (“Resistance,” “100 Things” and “Friendship!”).

The film is a FreibeuterFilm and Amour Fou Luxembourg production in co-production with Scope Pictures in Belgium and Lieblingsfilm in Germany.