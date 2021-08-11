U.S.-Based Lightyear, the U.K.’s Modern Films Among New ‘A-ha: The Movie’ Fans (EXCLUSIVE)

Swiss-based sales outfit First Hand Films has added major territories to Tribeca and Haugesund entry “A-ha: The Movie” doc, helmed by Thomas Robsahm (“Modern Slavery,” “Punx”) together with Aslaug Holm (“Generation Utøya”).

Lighthouse Entertainment has snapped rights for the U.S., Modern Films for the U.K., A Contracorriente for Spain, Periscoop for Benelux, Pannania for Hungary and Side Project Production for Taiwan.

Earlier distribution deals were closed with Germany (Salzgeber), Japan (Klockworx), Korea (Company L), Poland (Mayfly), Norway (Euforia), Sweden (TriArt), Denmark (Øst for Paradis), with First Hand Films’ own distribution shingle in charge of the Swiss premiere.

The Norwegian doc is a candid and close look at the iconic Norwegian pop band A-ha, behind the 1985 hit “Take on Me.” The pic follows founding members Pål Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket through their creative clashes, ambitions and stormy relationships.

Robsahm, a seasoned director-producer,behind Joachim Trier’s Cannes competition hit “The Worst Person in the World,” said he is pleased for “A-ha: The Movie” to get a worldwide audience. “The band really deserves it; they need to be discovered by everybody who thinks they only had one hit,” said the A-ha die-hard fan and former band player.

Arnie Holland, CEO and founder of New-York/L.A-based Lightyear Entertainment, who rates A-ha as “one of the world’s biggest and best,” said the film tells their story “in a riveting way.”

”I loved hearing so much great music that they have put out over the years since their monster hit ‘Take On Me,’ seeing bits of their amazing live shows, and getting to know the band members behind the scenes,” he confessed, citing their enduring global stardom and 50 million records sold worldwide. “And, as was said about Elvis, 50 million fans can’t be wrong,” he quipped.

Eve Gabereau, CEO at London-based Modern Films, said she “can’t wait to bring A-ha’s wider story to audiences in the U.K. where a lot of their early success and their iconic track originated.”

The film was produced by Norway’s leading production house Motlys (“Louder than Bombs,” “Ninjababy”), with Fenris Film, Germany’s Kinescope Film and Neue Impuls.

After festival runs at Tribeca and Munich, “A-ha: The Movie” is having its Norwegian premiere at Haugesund’s Norwegian Film Festival on Aug. 23 where both Robsahm and Holm are expected on the red carpet. The pic is also set to roll out at Haugesund’s onsite and online market screenings, during the New Nordic Films industry days over Aug. 24-27.