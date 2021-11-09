LevelK’s Dark Comedy ‘Samuel’s Travels’ Sells to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK’s dark comedy “Samuel’s Travels” has sold to Cranked Up Films for North America and the Caribbeans following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

Directed by Aik Karapetian (People out there, The man in the orange jacket, Firstborn), the Latvian-Belgian movie follows Sam, a foreigner who gets lost in the remotest part of Eastern Europe, on the edges of a mythical forest, while searching for his biological father Lagzdins. A minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer’s daughter whose kind hospitality is a smoke screen to capturing him and making him a slave on the farm.

The movie, which shot mostly in English, stars a mix of established and up-and-coming actors, including Kevin Janssens (“The Ardennes”), Laura Siliņa, Juris Bartkevičs (“Three fold”) and Aigars Vilims (“Piton”). Cranks Up Films is planning to release “Samuel’s Travels” next Spring. It was produced by Gints Grūbe (“Chronicles of Melanie”) at Mistrus Media.

“(‘Samuel’s Travels’) hit us right in the sweet spot, and our entire team is excited and honored to be working with Aik to bring his twisted fairytale to a North American audience,” said Good Deed Entertainment & Cranked Up Films director of acquisitions, Samantha Fabin.

Cranked Up Films, which specializes on genre, including high-concept horror, grounded sci-fi and speculative fiction, recently released “15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot,” “I Blame Society,” “Extra Ordinary” and “Nightmare Cinema.”