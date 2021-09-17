Lea Seydoux Starrer ‘France’ Lures Major Buyers for Indie Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has scored a flurry of deals on Bruno Dumont’s “France,” with Lea Seydoux, which world premiered in competition at Cannes and played at Toronto.

Dumont’s eleventh feature film, “France” stars Seydoux as France, a glamorous TV star journalist juggling a primetime news show and a chaotic family life. Her frantic high-profile world is suddenly turned upside down after a traffic accident that causes her to injure a pedestrian. Blanche Gardin and Benjamin Biolay also star in the film.

Indie Sales closed deals for Canada (K Films), China (DDDREAM), ex-Yugoslavia (MCF), Germany (MFA), Greece (Weird Wave), Italy (Academy 2), Portugal (Leopardo), Russia and CIS countries (Exponenta), South Korea (M&M International), Switzerland (Adok) and Benelux (Paradiso).

The movie was previously acquired by Kino Lorber for the U.S. and English-speaking Canada. Several territories are still available, notably Spain.

“France” was released in France by ARP Selection on Aug. 25, and grossed over $500,000 at the local box office. The movie will next play at the New York and Busan film festivals.

Although “France” proved divisive at Cannes, it earned some solid reviews, including in Variety which described the movie as “the most biting and ironic satire to premiere in Cannes.”

Paris-based outfit 3B Productions produced the movie with RedBallon in Italy and Scope in Belgium.

At San Sebastian, which runs Sept.17-25, Indie Sales is presenting Flore Vasseur’s environment-themed documentary “Bigger Than Us” which is produced by Marion Cotillard, who will receive the Donostia Award at the festival; as well as “Playground,” Laura Wandel’s feature debut which played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and won the Fipresci prize; and “The Crossing,” a politically minded animated feature directed by Florencia Miailhe.