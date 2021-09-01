Le Pacte Boards Venice-Bound ‘Out of Sync,’ ‘Inferno Rosso’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Le Pacte has boarded Juanjo Gimenez’s drama “Out of Sync,” which makes its world premiere at Venice Days, and the documentary biopic “Inferno Rosso: Joe d’Amato on the Path of Excess,” which will world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the Special Screenings section.

“Inferno Rosso: Joe d’Amato on the Path of Excess,” directed by Manlio Gomarasca and Massimiliano Zanin and presented by Danish helmer Nicolas Winding Refn, sheds light on Aristide Massaccesi, known as Joe D’amato, a popular filmmaker of horror, erotic and adult films who delivered 200 films as producer, director and cinematographer from the 1970s to the late 1990s.

Gomarasca and Zanin said telling the story of Massaccesi “means telling the story of Italian genre cinema, from spaghetti Westerns to horror and even porn, but also the remarkable life of a man who sacrificed everything for his great obsession, cinema.”

The documentary, produced by Wave Cinema, Fairway Film and Trullove, features interviews with Italian directors as well as international filmmakers such as Jess Franco, Eli Roth and Refn.

“Out of Sync” helmer Giménez’s last short film “Timecode” won Cannes’ Palme d’Or for best short and was nominated for an Oscar in 2017.

“Sync” stars Spanish actor Marta Nieto as a talented and passionate sound designer who realizes, after delivering a few sound mixes with clear defects of synchronization, that her brain is processing sound later than images. As the time lapse extends, day after day, she will face hardships, be forced to give up her job and reconsider her whole life.

Le Pacte, Jean Labadie’s distribution and international sales banner, represents both titles in international markets and will distribute them in France.