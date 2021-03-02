Le Pacte Closes Raft of Deals on ‘Tokyo Shaking,’ ‘Three Times Nothing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Le Pacte has closed a raft of sales on Olivier Peyon’s “Tokyo Shaking” and Nadine Loiseau’s “Three Times Nothing,” both of which are screening at the Berlin Festival’s virtual European Film Market.

A hot title on Le Pacte’s slate, “Tokyo Shaking” sold to Germany and Austria (ZDF), Israel (New Cinema), Canada (Axia Films), Spain (Alfa Pictures) and the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Mediasquad).

“Tokyo Shaking” is set on March 11, 2011, when Japan was hit by the biggest tsunami it had ever experienced, leading to the Fukushima disaster. While risks are being officially downplayed, the foreign community in Tokyo is terrified by this tragic event and no one is capable of assessing its scope.

The film stars Karin Viard (pictured) as Alexandra, a French executive newly arrived from Hong-Kong to work in a bank, who has to face this nuclear crisis amid pervading terror and chaos.

“Tokyo Shaking” was produced by Les Films du Lendemain and Scope Picture Drama. Peyon previously directed “Life Beyond Me,” “Latifa: a Fighting Heart,” and “How I Came to Hate Math.”

Le Pacte also sold “Three Times Nothing” to Benelux (Athena Films) and Switzerland (Filmcoopi).

“Three Times Nothing” follows Twiggy, Captain and Arrow who live in the woods of the Bois de Vincennes near Paris and see their lives take an unexpected turn when they win the national lottery. While they still need to collect the money and share it in equal parts, the hardest part of all will be to resume a “normal” life, filled with surprises and contradictions.

“Three Times Nothing” stars Antoine Bertrand (“A Bun in the Oven,” “Two is a Family”), Philippe Rebbot (“Delete History,” “Hippocrates”) and Come Levin (“Step by Step,” “Five”). Loiseau directed “A Bun in the Oven,” a comedy headlined by Viard. “Three Times Nothing” is produced by Srab Films, Possibles Media and France 2 Cinema.

Le Pacte’s EFM roster also includes Gael Lepingle’s “Atomic Summer” with Shain Boumedine (“Mektoub My Love) and Carmen Kassovitz, and Amro Hamzawi’s “Just Like A Women” starring Nora Hamzawi (“Non Fiction”) and Andre Marcon, as well as “Besties,” a directorial debut by Marion Desseigne Ravel, starring Lina El Arabi and Esther Hollande.