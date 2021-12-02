Meikincine and Harpo Entertainment Close Exclusive Distribution Deal for Paula Hernández’s ‘Las Siamesas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Meikincine, sales agents for Paula Hernández’s 2020 Argentine Oscar submission “The Sleepwalkers,” has closed an exclusive agreement with Barcelona’s Harpo Entertainment for distribution in Spain of the filmmaker’s follow-up feature “Las Siamesas,” recently nominated for the best Ibero-American film of the year at the upcoming Spanish Academy Goya Awards.

The news comes hot off the heels of a high-profile deal struck by Meikincine, which just scooped the rights to Mariano Biasin’s debut feature “Sublime,” a coming-of-age drama which screened this week at Buenos Aires’ Cinemark Puerto Madero cinema to sales agents, fest heads and buyers as part of Ventana Sur’s Copia Final section for films in advanced post-production.

In “Las Siamesas,” which translates as The Siamese in English, Clota and Stella are a mother and daughter who live alone in their old family house where each day unspools much like the last. Their otherwise mundane routine is interrupted when Stella receives the news that her father has died and that she has inherited two small apartments in a rundown beachfront town. After receiving the news, she sets off to investigate the state of her inheritance in hopes of finding the means to achieve independence from her mother, a prospect which fills Clota with empty nest dread.

Argentina’s Tarea Fina produced the film, having previously backed “Sleepwalkers” as well. The company boasts an impressive catalog of award-winning Latin American arthouse films such as Pablo Giorgelli’s “Las Acacias,” which was awarded the Cannes Festival’s Camera d’Or for best first feature, and Ariel Rotter’s “Incident Light” which swept the Argentine Academy Awards in 2016, winning best film, director and art director.

“Las Siamesas” world premiered at last year’s Mar del Plata in the festival’s official selection and has since played at events around the world, including a competition selection at Miami, Lima, Vancouver, São Paulo and Seminci in Valladolid, Spain. Valeria Lois was nominated for the Best Actress award at this year’s Ibero-American Platino Awards.

“We are very excited about ‘Las Siamesas’ being nominated as the year’s best Ibero-American film at the upcoming edition of the Spanish Academy Goya Awards,” Lucia and Juilia Meik told Variety of the deal. “And it’s a double joy to be sharing this moment with filmmaker Paula Hernandez and producer Juan Pablo Miller of Tarea Fina, after having walked together on the road to the Oscars with ‘The Sleepwalkers’ just a few months ago.”