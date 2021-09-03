Kristen Stewart Felt ‘Taller’ Playing Princess Diana and ‘Took More Pleasure in My Physicality’ Than Any Role to Date

Kristen Stewart has said she has never felt “taller” in a role than when she played Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer.”

Speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference on Friday, hours before the movie’s world premiere, Stewart said, “I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move and taller, even.”

Stewart, whose casting as Diana shocked the industry last year, said her curtsy “went out the window as soon as I stepped on set.” The production, she said, had royal advisers on hand to educate the cast and crew on all the “things you couldn’t know as an outsider.”

“Once I learned the curtsy and learned we’re not supposed to go in the kitchen ourselves and not steal food, all those details, I don’t really remember them,” said Stewart. “But there was always someone to make sure we weren’t going out of line and staying authentic.”

The actor, who attended the conference with Larrain, spoke passionately about the late princess, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. “I look at her, the pictures and fleeting video clips, and I feel the ground shakes and you don’t know whats going to happen,” said Stewart, noting that Diana “sticks out as a sparkly house on fire.”

“I think it’s just something she was born with,” said the actor in response to a question about Diana’s enduring legacy as the ‘People’s Princess.’

“There are some people endowed with an undeniable penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air [as she is], immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely. She made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this light and all she wanted was to have it back.”

Larrain’s “Spencer” flits between a version of reality — Diana’s final Christmas with the Royal Family before deciding to leave Prince Charles — and total fantasy. At one point, Stewart’s Diana asks a maid to “Leave me, I am going to masturbate.” Meanwhile, at Christmas Eve dinner, Diana rips off a string of pearls gifted to her by Prince Charles (who also bought the same for mistress Camilla Parker-Bowles) into her soup and swallows them.

