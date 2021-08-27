Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Drama ‘Spencer’ Picked Up by Amazon Prime in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama “Spencer” has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for distribution in France, Variety has learned.

The highly anticipated movie, directed by “Jackie” filmmaker Pablo Larrain, will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival next week.

STXInternational represents the rights for France, alongside the U.K., Italy and Benelux. Other international territories have been acquired by independent distributors.

Neon and Topic Studios, who jointly acquired U.S. rights to the movie in June 2020, just released the first trailer for the biographical film which immediately went viral.

Penned by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, “Spencer” centers on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided to separate from Prince Charles amid rumors of affairs. The late princess was spending the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk when she decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart stars in the film opposite “Poldark” star Jack Farthing who plays Prince Charles. The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”). The film comes out in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

The film is scheduled to release in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5. “Spencer” was produced by Juan de Dios Larraín (“Jackie”) for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski (“Toni Erdmann”) for Komplizen Film and BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Paul Webster (“Anna Karenina”) for Shoebox Films.