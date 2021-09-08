Sundance Triple Winner ‘Hive’ Chosen as International Oscar Contender From Kosovo

Kosovo has chosen Blerta Basholli’s Sundance triple winner “Hive” as its official entry for the Oscars’ international feature category.

The film won the Audience Award, Directing Award, and World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic competition earlier this year.

“Hive” is a drama based on the true story of Fahrije (Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls together the other widows in her community to launch a business selling a local food product. Finding healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands, but their will to begin living independently is met with hostility. The men in the village condemn Fahrije’s efforts to empower herself and the women around her, starting a feud that threatens their newfound sovereignty.

The film is Basholli’s’s feature debut. She is a graduate of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Her shorts “Lena and Me,” “Gjakova 726” and “Mirror, Mirror,” have had considerable festival play.

Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber will release “Hive” exclusively at Film Forum in New York on Nov. 5 and the film will open in Los Angeles at Laemmle’s Royal Theatre on Nov. 12.

This Kosovo’s eighth Oscar entry and the country has yet to secure a nomination.

For the 94th Academy Awards, the deadline for submissions in the international feature category is Nov. 1. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be revealed Dec. 21 and the five nominees on Feb. 8, 2022. The Oscar ceremony will take place on March. 27, 2022.

“Another Round” won the category this year.