Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Sentinel’ Wraps Production, AFM Bound

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tanel Toom (“Truth and Justice”) has wrapped production in Estonia on sci-fi thriller “Sentinel.”

The film stars Kate Bosworth (“Force of Nature”), Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”), Lucien Laviscount (“Emily in Paris”) and Martin McCann (“The Survivalist”).

Written by Malachi Smyth (“The Score”), the film is set in the future on a war-ravaged Earth where four soldiers man Sentinel – a remote military base in a vast ocean that separates two warring continents. While they await their relief or the enemy, the simmering tension amongst them escalates when a mysterious boat drifts into range.

“Sentinel” is presented by Altitude Film Entertainment in association with Head Gear Film and Metrol Technology in association with BR/ARTE, Tallifornia, Ichiban Films, Sentinel Entertainment and Vertical Entertainment.

Altitude Film Sales are handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the AFM Virtual Market (Nov. 1-5).

The film is produced by Ben Pullen (“The Score”), Ivo Felt (“Tangerines”), Jorg Bundschuh (“The Fencer”), Pippa Cross (“Made in Italy”) and Matthew James Wilkinson (“Yesterday”). It is financially supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, Film Estonia, FilmFernsehFonds BAYERN, Bavarian Bank Fund and the Deutscher Filmförderfonds. “Sentinel” is an Allfilm, Kick Film and Sentinel Entertainment production in association with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films.

Executive producers include Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, Carlos Gerstenhauer for BR/ARTE, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall for Altitude Entertainment, Rain Rannu for Tallifornia, Raido Toonekurg for Ichiban films, Samantha Corsellis and William Pullen for Sentinel Entertainment, Josef Brandmeier, Janette Day and Malachi Smyth.

Toom said: “It has been an honor to work with such a great ensemble of actors in Kate Bosworth, Thomas Krestschmann, Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann. I have carried this film with me for so long and am now truly happy to see that we will be able to bring it to audiences soon.”

