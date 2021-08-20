Karlovy Vary-Bound Military Drama ‘Wars’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for “Wars” (Guerres), which plays in the main competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Sales on the film are being handled by Be For Films.

The Canadian film, based on a screenplay by Cynthia Tremblay, centers on 20-year-old Emma, who decides to join the army, following in her father’s footsteps. She yearns to rid herself of an oppressive sense of existential emptiness. In the army’s environment of harsh discipline, she submits to its repressive rules, but these cannot suppress the feelings she has toward her sergeant, Richard.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Nicolas Roy, whose short film “Ce n’est rien” played at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. It stars Éléonore Loiselle and David La Haye. The producer is Nicolas Comeau at 1976 Productions.

In a statement, Roy said the film “tackles several sensitive subjects (military commitment, hierarchy, dominant/dominated relationships, perversion, consent, rape), but one of its major strengths is to do so through the different facets of a prism.”

Other films on the slate of Brussels-based Be For Films, which is headed by Pamela Leu, include Eric Gravel’s “Full Time” (À Plein Temps), which plays in Horizons at Venice, and Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anaïs in Love (Les Amours d’Anaïs), which was in Cannes Critics’ Week.