‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ Director Juan José Campanella Signs Exclusive Deal with VIS (EXCLUSIVE)

In a large coup for its ambitions in Latin America and beyond, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) unveiled Wednesday an exclusive deal with Argentina’s Juan José Campanella, writer-director of the Academy Award winning “The Secret in Their Eyes.”

The agreement follows smartly on production of a first season of “The Envoys” (“Los Enviados”), a six-part action thriller series starring Luis Gerardo Méndez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and Irene Azuela.

Turning on two Vatican envoys dispatched to a Mexican village to discover the truth behind a priest’s alleged miracle healing, “The Envoys” was early fruit of a first-look deal signed in between VIS and Campanella’s Buenos Aires-based production company, 100 Bares Productions. The first season will premiere later this year on ViacomCBS’ premium streaming service Paramount Plus in Latin America. Season two of “The Envoys” is currently in development under Campanella.

Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Campanella will write, produce, direct and provide consulting services for VIS, said J.C. Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

“Campanella’s vision, passion, and talent for innovative storytelling is unparalleled and we are honored and excited to be working with him in this new capacity,” Acosta said.

“This relationship has been a dream come true for me. We have worked with ViacomCBS for the last five years, and it’s been such a nurturing relationship,” said Campanella.

Key talent looks to major production-distribution players to be able to make the series and movies they want with financing, within reasonable parameters, at the level of the the titles’ artistic ambition.

In VIS, Campanella appears to have found such a company.

“In JC Acosta, I found a great leader and it’s amazing to develop great projects with creative, committed, and fun people. I am sure many good things will come out of this partnership,” Campanella said.

In Campanella, VIS gains one of Latin America’s few creative all-rounders. He has directed TV series in the U.S., such as episodes of “House,” though he really broke through in his native Argentina, directing a string of comedies starring Ricardo Darín – 1998’s “Same Love, Same Rain,” 2001’s “Son of the Bride” and 2004’s “Moon of Avellaneda.” His creative partnership with Darín climaxed with 2009’s deadly serious drama-thriller “The Secret in Their Eyes,”which won a best Foreign-Language Film Oscar.

Campanella also directed the biggest Latin American animated feature to date, 2013’s “Underdogs” and has a strong line in animation as a producer. He is also preeminently connected and respected in Argentina’s film and TV community, having served as president of its Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.