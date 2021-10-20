Jonah Feingold to Direct ‘Luis Miguel’ Star Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus Original ‘At Midnight’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dating & New York” helmer Jonah Feingold is set to direct the Paramount Plus original film “At Midnight,” toplining Diego Boneta, star of Telemundo/Netflix smash hit “Luis Miguel” and “Rock of Ages.”

Part of the robust Spanish-language production slate at ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), the romantic comedy, scheduled to begin production in January, follows two people who have made the “safe” choice not to fall in love. Alejandro lives a predictable life that is going according to his well-thought-out plan. Grace is a movie star on the rise with an unreliable celebrity boyfriend. All this changes when fate brings them together.

Based on an original story by “Just Before I Go” scribe Giovanni Porta, the film was written by Porta, Maria Hinojos, and Feingold. Boneta’s production company, Three Amigos, is producing along with co-producers Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger of Automatik; David Bernon of Burn Later; Teorema, headed by celebrated Mexican director-producer Michel Franco (“New Order”); and Jorge Mondragon and Cory Crespo of COLOüRSCMX.

Eréndira Núñez Larios and Franco will produce for Teorema; Josh Glick and Gemma Levinson are executive producers for Automatik, along with producers Berger and Kavanaugh-Jones; and Boneta and Natalia Gonzalez-Boneta are producing for Three Amigos.

“At Midnight” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus in 2022.

Feingold recently debuted “Dating & New York,” his first feature, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The romantic comedy, which Feingold also penned, stars Jabuokie Young-White and Francesca Reale. It was rapidly acquired by IFC which released the film in theaters and on VOD in September.

UTA, Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham represent Feingold; Boneta is represented by Grandview, UTA, COLOüRSCMX, attorneys Huy Ngyuen and Gretchen Rush and Brooks Butterfield.