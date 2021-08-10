Johnny Depp, Michael Caine to Receive Karlovy Vary Honors

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Aug. 20-28) will honor Michael Caine and Johnny Depp.

Two time Oscar winner Caine is this year’s festival special guest and will be presented with a Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema at the festival’s opening ceremony.

At the festival, Caine will personally present the comedy drama “Best Sellers” (2021), director Lina Roessler’s feature film debut in which he portrays a cranky old author who sets out on one final book tour.

When he received his first Oscar for best supporting actor for “Hannah and Her Sisters,” it was his fourth nomination for the Academy Awards, having been previously nominated for “Alfie,” “Sleuth,” and “Educating Rita.” In 2000, he received his second Oscar for his performance in the film adaption of the bestselling book “The Cider House Rules” and in 2003 he was again nominated for “The Quiet American.”

The festival will also honor actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp, the second accolade announced for the actor in as many days after his San Sebastian Donostia award that was revealed on Monday.

The festival will screen his most recent producer credits, “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan” and “Minamata.”

“We’re incredibly honored to welcome to the Festival an icon of the contemporary cinema,” said KVIFF’s executive director Krystof Mucha and the festival’s artistic director Karel Och. “We’ve admired Mr. Depp for such a long time and are thrilled to bestow this honor on him.”

At the closing ceremony of this year’s festival, the KVIFF President’s Award, by which the festival honors domestic filmmakers, will be presented to Jan Svěrák, director of the Oscar winning “Kolya.” At a special screening at the Karlovy Vary Municipal Theatre, Svěrák will also personally present his film “The Ride,” which won the 1995 Crystal Globe for best film at the 30th edition of Karlovy Vary.

This year, all admission to cinemas and festival venues will require a valid COVID-safe wristband confirming infection-free status. Visitors receive their unique wristband on the basis of a valid EU COVID-19 certificate with QR code. EU COVID-19 certificates are issued upon meeting one of the following requirements: two weeks since being fully vaccinated or confirmation that the visitor had COVID-19 less than 180 days ago, issued by a certified office or confirmation of a valid PCR or antigen test performed by a certified laboratory.

The fastest way to prove any of the requirements is through the “Tečka” app, which clearly displays all the necessary information, the festival said.