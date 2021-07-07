Psychological Thriller ‘John and the Hole’ Closes First Key Deals Following Market Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has inked the key first deals on psychological thriller “John and the Hole,” directed by Pascual Sisto, on the back of the film’s virtual market premiere at Cannes. The film was written by Nicolás Giacobone, an Oscar-winner with “Birdman,” who adapted his short story “El Pozo.”

“John and the Hole” sold in the U.K./Ireland to Vertigo Releasing, in Australia and New Zealand to Rialto Distribution, and in South Korea to the Coup Corporation. As previously reported, IFC Midnight will release the film in the U.S. later this summer.

Following the film’s selection for the Cannes 2020 Label, and on the back of its Sundance 2021 competition selection, a physical market premiere will be staged for international buyers on Sunday in Cannes, with Sisto in attendance.

Described by Variety’s Peter Debruge as “calculated and precise [with] director Pascual Sisto weaving a very dark thread of humor through an otherwise high-tension situation,” “John and the Hole” plays out the unsettling reality of 13-year-old John, who decides to hold his affluent family captive in an underground bunker in the land behind their house. Left without supervision, John experiences newfound independence, exploring the difficult passage from childhood freedom to adult responsibility.

The film stars Emmy-nominee Michael C. Hall, Charlie Shotwell, BAFTA-winner Jennifer Ehle and Taissa Farmiga.

Spanish director Sisto was labeled as one of the top 10 directors to watch by Variety this year.

The film is produced by Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky of Mutressa Movies and Michael Bowes, and executive produced by 3311 Prods. alongside Phil Hoelting, Marco Vicini and Fernando Tsai.

The sound design team includes Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc and Carlos Cortés, who all recently took home the Academy Award for sound on behalf of “Sound of Metal.”

Film Constellation’s slate includes Martian sci-fi “Settlers,” directed by Wyatt Rockefeller, starring Sofia Boutella; Scandinavian horror “The Twin,” starring Teresa Palmer, in post-production; Olympic boxing champ inspirational documentary “Lioness” from Salon Pictures, recently boarded by Amazon for U.K./Ireland summer release; Tribeca 2021 female surf rebellion doc “Girls Can’t Surf” from Christopher Nelius; and Sundance U.S Doc winner “Users” by Natalia Almada.