$24 Million Adventure Movie ‘Jim Button and the Wild 13’ Sold to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency Global Screen has closed a raft of sales on its live-action family adventure “Jim Button and the Wild 13.” The adaptation of Michael Ende’s best-selling novel – which has been translated into 25 languages – is one of the most expensive feature films in the history of German cinema, with a budget of more than $24 million.

Global Screen, part of Telepool, has sold the film to France (Megalys Productions), Middle East (Salim Ramio), CIS/Russia (Voxell), Hungary (ADS), Spain (Twelve Oaks) and Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), as well as clinching a worldwide airline deal with Eagle. Offers for North America and Latin America are in negotiation, and other territories have indicated strong interest for the film.

“We are thrilled to announce our first deals for ‘Jim Button and the Wild 13.’ The movie not only stands out thanks to its impressive production value and look that are easily a match for big international studio productions, it also has a fantastic story and colorful blend of cultures that will make families around the globe become captivated by this larger-than-life adventure,” Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Global Screen, said.

The film tells the story of 12-year-old Jim and his best friend, the engine driver Luke. In order to protect their home of Morrowland from the notorious “The Wild 13” pirate gang, the two set off with their steam engines Emma and Molly on a dangerous journey where Jim’s most fervent wish might also come true: he wants finally to find out the truth about his mysterious origins.

The film was produced by by Christian Becker, who was behind hits like “Vicky the Viking” and “Hui Buh – The Goofy Ghost,” and directed by Dennis Gansel (“Mechanic: Resurrection,” “The Wave”), with great attention paid to special effects and a faithful adaptation of the story of friendship, loyalty and courage.

The film is produced by Rat Pack Filmproduktion, in co-production with Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, JM Filmproduktionsgesellschaft, Michael Ende Productions and Malao Film, as well as Moonlighting Films as a service producer.