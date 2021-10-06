Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal.

The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios.

The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.

AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of AGC Studios, is handling worldwide sales.

Christopher Smith (“The Banishing,” “Detour”) is directing the project from a script he co-wrote with Laurie Cook. Meanwhile, Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content and Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook of Bigscope Films are producing. Ford will be executive producing alongside AGC’s Linda McDonough, Miguel Palos, and co-executive producer Zachary Garrett, along with Bigscope’s Ed Fraiman and Adam Nagel. Casey Herbert of Moonriver Content is co-producing.

Malone most recently starred in David Bowie biopic “Stardust” as Angel Bowie, as well as the Amazon Prime Video series “Goliath.” Meanwhile, Huston starred as Jamie Laird in “Succession” and Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” Suzman, an Oscar winner for “Nicholas and Alexandra,” was recently seen in the Channel 4/CW show “Labyrinth.”

Malone is represented by The Gersh Agency; Huston is represented by UTA and Julian Belfrage Associates; Suzman is represented by Steve Kenis & Company; and Smith is represented by WME and Independent Talent Group.

Nearing its four-year anniversary in February, AGC Studios is a partner on the forthcoming indie epic “Moonfall,” which is releasing in February. The studio recently debuted “Queenpins,” starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Vince Vaughn, via STX; as well as Neill Blomkamp’s “Demonic,” which was released by IFC Midnight; and “Locked Down” from director Doug Liman.

The company is in post-production on “The Perfect Find” from director Numa Perrier, starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres, for Netflix; and is in pre-production on “Little America” from director Rowan Athale, starring Sylvester Stallone. The AGC television slate includes “Tinder Swindler” for Netflix, “News of a Kidnapping” for Amazon Studios; and “Troppo” for Australia’s ABC and IMDb TV.