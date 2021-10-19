James Bond Bests Venom Challenge to Continue U.K. Box Office Reign as ‘Dune’ Looms

James Bond film “No Time to Die” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in succession collecting £8.4 million ($11.5 million), according to numbers from Comscore.

Daniel Craig’s swan song now has an impressive total of £68.5 million.

Sony release “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams, opened in second position and collected £6.1 million.

Universal release, horror franchise reboot “Halloween Kills,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted at third position with £1.5 million.

In fourth position, another Universal release, “The Addams Family 2,” featuring a voice cast of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Bette Midler, took £1.3 million in its second weekend and now has a total of £3.9 million.

Debuting in fifth place was Disney’s animated film “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” which collected £868,053 it its first weekend of release. Disney also released Ridley Scott’s knights’ saga “The Last Duel,” starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, which took £325,523 on its debut weekend in sixth place.

In a weekend bursting with debuts, WHS release, Punjabi-language “Honsla Rakh” bowed in eighth position with £121,658 and Break Out Pictures’ Dublin, Glasgow and IFTA winning Irish film “Arracht” at 10th with £35,150.

The big release this upcoming weekend is Denis Villeneuve’s feverishly anticipated epic “Dune” from Warner Bros., boasting an all-star cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling and Dave Bautista among many others.

The other wide releases are Universal’s Toronto opener “Dear Evan Hansen,” starring Ben Platt, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, and “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” Disney’s Cannes gala title, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with Bill Murray, Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson and Tilda Swinton part of another all-star cast, is also opening wide.

From Trafalgar Releasing, “Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free,” which documents the making of the musician’s 1994 album “Wildflowers,” is due this weekend, as is Curzon’s French comedy “Playlist.”