‘Metal Lords’ Actor Isis Hainsworth Takes Major Role in Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine, Called Birdy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising British actor Isis Hainsworth has been cast in one of the major roles in Lena Dunham’s feature film “Catherine, Called Birdy” for Amazon.

Hainsworth has just finished shooting one of the lead roles in “Metal Lords,” the first film for Netflix from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. She also appeared in Philippa Lowthorpe’s comedy-drama “Misbehaviour” and Autumn de Wilde’s period comedy “Emma.”

In “Catherine, Called Birdy,” Hainsworth will play Catherine’s closest friend, Aelis, with their friendship being at the heart of the film. Working Title, in association with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner, is producing the medieval coming-of-age comedy, which also stars “I Hate Suzie’s” Billie Piper, “Fleabag’s” Andrew Scott and “Game of Thrones” breakout Bella Ramsey.

Dunham wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the 1994 children’s novel by Karen Cushman. The coming-of-age story, set in 13th century England, follows a 14-year-old girl named Catherine (Ramsey) who “bucks against convention,” namely the arranged marriages her father (Scott) has planned for her. Piper will play Catherine’s mother.

Hainsworth’s other credits include contemporary legal thriller “The Victim,” The Bridge Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” relationship drama “Wanderlust,” and period dramas “Harlots” and “Les Miserables.”

She first made her mark in the Olivier award-winning musical “Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour,” written by “Billy Elliot’s” Lee Hall.

She is represented by Sophie Holden and Sam Turnbull at Curtis Brown.