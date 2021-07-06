Ireland Sales Agency Studio Atlantic Launches With World War 2 Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

Irish producer Paul Thompstone and Sorin Baluta have launched a new sales agency out of Ireland. The company, Studio Atlantic, launches in Cannes with a World War II feature set to shoot in Belgium this fall.

Having specialized in production finance, Thompstone has a large network of funders, including private equity, for high-concept feature films and television. One of the company’s first titles is Julian Kerknawi’s World War II feature “The Last Front,” which will star Sasha Luss (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”) and begin shooting in September.

Situated on Ireland’s west coast, Studio Atlantic is encouraging overseas producers to get in touch if they are considering Ireland — which hosted high-profile shoots such as “Vikings” and “The Favourite” — as a potential location in upcoming productions.

“Ireland boasts a variety of world class standard film studios in all corners of the country, as well as one of the most sought-after tax incentive schemes for filming globally. We would love for producers from far and wide to reach out to us in order to help facilitate their welcome,” said Thompstone.

Studio Atlantic promises to provide “next level transparency” to filmmakers. After the company was created, co-founder Baluta joined the acquisitions team, having previously worked in film sales at Mise En Scene. “We are a filmmaker-orientated sales company, being filmmakers first and foremost. We truly believe we can set a new precedent for the industry and kickstart the next generation of sales solutions,” said Thompstone.

The company has so far formed partnerships with production company KD Studios (“Abigail”), brokering U.K. sales for forthcoming science-fiction thriller “Project Gemini,” which will release this fall.

The company’s recent acquisitions include thriller “A Father’s Legacy,” written and directed by Jason Mac and starring Tobin Bell (“Saw” franchise), as well as LGBTQ festival hit “Milkwater,” written and directed by Morgan Ingari.

“At Studio Atlantic, we prime ourselves as a filmmaker-orientated sales agency where our sole focus is to work hand in hand with producers and directors to ensure their films receive the best release possible,” said Thompstone.