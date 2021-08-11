Instagram Apologizes to Pedro Almodóvar for Venice Opener ‘Parallel Mothers’ Poster Censorship

Instagram has issued an apology to Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar for removing a poster of his upcoming Venice opener ‘Parallel Mothers’ (Madres paralelas).

The poster in question depicting a lactating nipple, which was posted on Monday, was removed for violating Instagram’s rules against nudity.

“We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there’s clear artistic context. We’ve therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we’re really sorry for any confusion caused,” the company said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press.

The restoration of the images on Instagram came after the poster’s designer Javier Jaén posted that the poster had been removed from his Instagram page on Tuesday. “As expected, @instagram took down the poster that we made for the latest Almodóvar film #madresparalelas” Jaén. He reposted the image after which it was allowed to stay.

Variety has reached out to Almodóvar’s production company for comment.

Instagram’s community guidelines state: “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

There is a long running #FreetheNipple movement and hashtag on Instagram which artists and celebrities have deployed to try and make Instagram relax its guidelines. They include Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Chrissy Teigen, who have posted nipple images which Instagram subsequently removed.

“Parallel Mothers,” starring Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, opens the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.